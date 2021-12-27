Races

Aries and Tarzan impress

Aries and Tarzan impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 27) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Tasman (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Noble King (Peter) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Doc Martin (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Juno’s Guest (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Grand Sinatra (rb) 54, 600/39. Urged. Red Dust (P. Naidu), Istanbul (Zameer) and Kallara (S. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Red Dust finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Forest Flame (Indrajeet) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Fete Accompli (Khalander) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. Aries (Bhawani), Sentinel (A. Imran Khan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished a distance ahead. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely.

Outer sand

800m: Carlos (Zeeshan) 55, 600/41. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Well Speaking (A. Prakash), Periwinkle (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Dexa (rb), Wafy (Ayyar) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. Former was two lengths better. 2/y/o Tale Of A Champion — Autumn Sky (Bhawani), La Petite Mansion (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Tarzan (Chouhan), Song Song Blue (Bhawani), Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) and Giverny (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Tarzan strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Giverny was slowly off by four lengths.


