Antibes and Mistletoe to fight it out

Antibes and Mistletoe may fight out the finish in the Bangalore Oaks (2,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (January 2).

There will be no false rails.

1. NOVICE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2.00 p.m.: 1. Linkin Park (1) R. Marshall 56, 2. Noble Ruler (3) Sandesh 56, 3. Thousand Words (6) Srinath 56, 4. War Chieftain (4) Suraj 56, 5. Allamanda (8) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Lightning Flame (2) Darshan 54.5, 7. Scruples (7) Trevor 54.5 and 8. Spirit Dancer (5) Vaibhav 54.5.

1. SCRUPLES, 2. ALLAMANDA, 3. THOUSAND WORDS

2. DEVARAYANADURGA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 2.30: 1. Baroness (6) Antony 60, 2. Scintilla (7) P. Surya 59.5, 3. She’s Superb (2) Arvind K 59.5, 4. Heavenly Angel (13) Chandrashekar 58.5, 5. Country’s Jewel (9) S. John 58, 6. Iconic Princess (1) Shreyas 58, 7. Fierce Fighter (5) Sai Vamshi 57, 8. Song And Dance (12) J.H. Arul 57, 9. Unifier (10) R. Manish 57, 10. Annalease (4) P.P. Dhebe 56.5, 11. Barog (11) M. Naveen 55.5, 12. Altair (3) Naveen K 55, 13. Blackhawk (14) Yash 53.5 and 14. Global Ruler (8) Jagadeesh 53.5.

1. BARONESS, 2. COUNTRY’S JEWEL, 3. SONG AND DANCE

3. DHARMASTHALA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 3.00: 1. Will Power (13) Khurshad Alam 60, 2. Smithsonian (7) D. Patel 59.5, 3. Watchmystars (14) Suraj 59.5, 4. Golden Memory (11) Darshan 59, 5. Bahurupah (12) P.P. Dhebe 58.5, 6. Girl With Pearl (5) Mark 58.5, 7. King Creole (8) R. Marshall 58.5, 8. Royal Blossom (2) S. John 58.5, 9. Sand Castles (1) Zervan 58.5, 10. Smoke The Grass (3) Neeraj 58.5, 11. Eco Friendly (4) M. Naveen 58, 12. Nawabzaadi (6) Vaibhav 58, 13. Ultimate Choice (9) Kiran Rai 58 and 14. Top News (10) Rayan 57.5.

1. WATCHMYSTARS, 2. SAND CASTLES, 3. SMOKE THE GRASS

4. MERCARA PLATE (2,000m), rated 30 to 50, 3.30: 1. Play Safe (3) Darshan 60, 2. Show Girl (4) Vaibhav 58, 3. Mighty Red (8) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Johnny Bravo (6) Srinath 55.5, 5. Legendary Princess (2) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Sporting Memories (7) Trevor 54.5, 7. Ansaldo (1) Akshay K 52.5 and 8. Redoubtable (5) Zervan 51.5.

1. ANSALDO, 2. SPORTING MEMORIES, 3. REDOUBTABLE

5. NEW YEAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4.00: 1. Multifaceted (6) Sandesh 60, 2. Snowdon (3) Trevor 58, 3. Coorg Regiment (4) Arshad 57, 4. Dream Catcher (1) Zervan 57, 5. Shesmyscript (5) C.S. Jodha 55.5 and 6. Cosmic Ray (2) Suraj 53.

1. COSMIC RAY, 2. SNOWDON

6. BANGALORE OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o fillies, (Terms), 4.30: 1. Allabouther (1) Antony 58, 2. Amalfi Sunrise (9) Srinath 58, 3. Amazing Blaze (3) Trevor 58, 4. Antibes (5) S. John 58, 5. Arlette (7) P.P. Dhebe 58, 6. Lake Tahoe (6) Suraj 58, 7. Mistletos (10) Akshay K 58, 8. Moldova (8) C.S. Jodha 58, 9. Perfectimagination (4) Yash 58 and 10. Rambunctious (2) Neeraj 58.

1. ANTIBES, 2. MISTLETOE, 3. LAKE TAHOE

7. LALIT MAHAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 5.00: 1. Silver Ikon (2) Arvind K 61, 2. Attorney General (9) Srinath 60.5, 3. Manchester (12) M. Naveen 56.5, 4. Malwa (5) Trevor 56, 5. Abira (7) Antony 54.5, 6. Akita Pro (6) S. Shareef 54, 7. Louisiana (10) Nazerul 54, 8. Set To Win (13) Naveen K 54, 9. Alexandre Dumas (1) Arshad 53, 10. Turf Magic (4) Darshan 52.5, 11. Regal Music (3) S. Mubarak 52, 12. Corona Del Corsa (11) Jagadeesh 50.5, 13. Life Awaits (8) Rayan 50.5 and 14. Galvarino (14) Akshay K 50.

1. MALWA, 2. ABIRA, 3. GALVARINO

8. DHARMASTHALA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5.30: 1. Rivers Of Babylon (2) P.P. Dhebe 60, 2. Dreams United (5) S. John 59.5, 3. Black Whizz (11) S. Shareef 58.5, 4. Forever Together (8) Suraj 58, 5. Habanero (14) Rayan 57, 6. Definitive (3) Irvan 56, 7. Zehnaseeb (1) Anjar Alam 56, 8. Acaster (13) J.H. Arul 55, 9. Southernaristocrat (9) Yash 55, 10. Tenali (4) Chetan K 55, 11. Towering Presence (7) Trevor 55, 12. Naayaab (12) R. Marshall 54, 13. Canotina (10) Antony 53.5 and 14. Rosy Rapunzel (6) P. Surya 53.5.

1. FOREVER TOGETHER, 2. TOWERING PRESENCE, 3. DREAMS UNITED

Day’s best: Ansaldo

Double: Watchmystars - Forever Together

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.