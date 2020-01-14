Anne Boleyn well prepped for a repeat

Anne Boleyn, who is fine trim, may score an encore in the A.M.M. Arunachalam Juvenile Million (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday (Jan. 14).

Meanwhile, as a goodwill gesture, the committee of management of the Madras Race Club has decided the following as regards the entry of patrons for attending the races to be run on January 15 (Pongal day):

Members enclosure: Visitors through this enclosure will be charged ₹120; First enclosure: ₹20; Second enclosure: Free entry.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 0 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Chanakya (4) Azfar Syeed 61, 2. Country’s Glory (5) Irshad Alam 61, 3. Heart Of Gold (2) Md. Asif Khan 61, 4. Naattamai (1) B. Nikhil 61, 5. Cleona (3) Yash 59.5, 6. Druid’s Wonder (6) Iltaf Hussain 58.5 and 7. Ooty Apple (7) Zervan 54.

1. OOTY APPLE, 2. CHANAKYA, 3. CLEONA

2. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,800m), rated 40 to 65, 2-30: 1. Three Wishes (4) O’ Donoghue 60, 2. Ganton (1) Zervan 57, 3. Order Order (3) Umesh 56.5, 4. Comanche Brave (2) Nakhat Singh 55, 5. Pacific Dunes (5) Md. Asif Khan 53.5 and 6. Brillant Script (6) Azfar Syeed 52.

1. THREE WISHES, 2. PACIFIC DUNES

3. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Shield Maiden (6) Ashhad Asbar 61, 2. Amaterasu (8) Yash 59.5, 3. Swiss Agatta (2) Zervan 59.5, 4. Cape Cod (10) A. Imran 58.5, 5. Wise Don (4) David Allan 57.5, 6. Mighty Princess (9) P. Sai Kumar 57, 7. Torbert (3) Umesh 56, 8. Poppy (5) S. Shareef 54.5, 9. Merrywin (1) Jagadeesh 51.5 and 10. Vulture (7) B. Nikhil 51.5.

1.WISE DON, 2. AMATERASU, 3. TORBERT

4. DR. M.A. CHIDAMBARAM CUP (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-30: 1. Moment Of Life (5) Chetan Gowda 56, 2. Supreme Excelsior (6) Nakhat Singh 56, 3. Epistoiary (1) Anthony Raj 54.5, 4. Farewell (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Full Of Surprise (4) Zervan 54.5, 6. Naomi (3) Yash 54.5 and 7. Shalem (7) Umesh 54.5.

1. FAREWELL, 2. SUPREME EXCELSIOR, 3. FULL OF SURPRISE

5. A.M.M. ARUNACHALAM JUVENILE MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-00: 1. Lordship (4) Yash 56, 2. Star Templar (8) O’Donoghue 56, 3. Anne Boleyn (9) David Egan 54.5, 4. Desert Force (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Katahdin (2) Umesh 54.5, 6. Illustrious Ruler (6) Nakhat Singh 52, 7. Segreteria (5) David Allan 52, 8. Vachan (7) Jagadeesh 52 and 9. Classic Charm (3) I. Chisty 50.5.

1. ANNE BOLEYN, 2. CLASSIC CHARM, 3. STAR TEMPLAR

6. P.T. SAMPATHKUMARAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Kings Show (2) Chetan Gowda 60, 2. Full Bloom (11) K. Sai Kiran 58, 3. Glorious Land (10) A.M. Alam 58, 4. Rush More (9) S. Shareef 57.5, 5. Welcome Baby (12) Yash 57.5, 6. Daydreamer (4) Muzaffar 57, 7. Oscars Thunder (5) Umesh 57, 8. Perfect Princess (6) Janardhan P 57, 9. Star Fling (1) Nakhat Singh 57, 10. Country’s Grace (7) B. Nikhil 55, 11. Oxygen (3) Md. Asif Khan 53.5 and 12. Blue Bliss (8) Akshay Kumar 53.

1. WELCOME BABY, 2. OSCARS THUNDER, 3. BLUE BLISS

7. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Break The Silence (4) A.M. Alam 60, 2. Star Waves (7) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Haran (3) Yash 57.5, 4. Moonlight Night (8) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 5. Queen Of Gibraltar (9) Rajendra Singh 57.5, 6. Jericho (11) Zervan 57, 7. Dynamite Girl (12) M. Carim 56.5, 8. Rhiannon (6) Jagadeesh 56.5, 9. Salwood (10) Chetan Gowda 56.5, 10. Arazan’s Diamond (2) Irshad Alam 56, 11. Driftwood Pacific (5) Anthony Raj 55.5 and 12. Thousand Fence (1) Md. Asif Khan 53.

1. MOONLIGHT NIGHT, 2. BREAK THE SILENCE, 3. HARAN

Jkt: 2, 3, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 3, 5, 6 & 7; Tr: (i): 2, 3 & 4 (ii): 5, 6 & 7.