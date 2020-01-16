Anjeze, Big Sur, Ambrosio, Pissarro, Sporting Memories and Saint Petersburg shine

Anjeze, Big Sur, Ambrosio, Pissarro, Sporting Memories and Saint Petersburg shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 16)

Inner sand:

1000m: Chantelle (S.K. Paswan) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Lovely Sierra (Chetan K) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38. Worked well. Saint Petersburg (R. Marshall) 1-17.5, 1,000/1-4, 600/39.5. Impressed. Roma Victor (Chetan K) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1600m: Anjeze (R. Marshall) 1-52, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Lake Tahoe (Suraj), Decorum (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Drusilla (I. Chisty), Livisilla (T.S. Jodha) 43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Infinite Spirit (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Caracas (Rayan), Rafa (Khurshad) 1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. A 3-y-o (Win Legend-Prize Magic) (I. Chisty), Countrys Jewel (T.S. Jodha) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Little Joe (Rayan), Top News (rb) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sporting Memories (Aliyar), Code Of Honour (David Allan) 1-11, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Golden Oaks (David Allan) 1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Cosmos (Suraj) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Striking Memories (Adarsh), Golden Memory (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 3-y-o (Green Coast - Methodical) (Adarsh), a 3-y-o (Pinson -Shanghai Gal) (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Excellent Queen (Suraj), 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Song And Dance (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Indian Empress (M. Naveen) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Secretive Force (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Kerazano (David Allan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Stretched out well. Pissarro (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Responded well to the urgings. Sir Lancelot (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1400m: Big Sur (David Allan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form.

1600m: Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A good display. Roman Senator (David Allan) 1-59, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved nicely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Royal Sceptre (S. Shareef), Sea Of Cortez (Nazerul) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished distance ahead. Sensational Grey (Darshan), He's The One (Adarsh), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53. First named impressed. Perfectimagination (Arul), Joshkyan (Aliyar) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Superb Success (Arvind K) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out well. George Burling (Antony), Spiritous (I. Chisty) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished distance ahead. Violin (Nazerul), Shivalic Gold (Chetan G) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on Jan. 15 — Outer sand:

600m: Dallas (Arvind K) 45. Moved freely. Varsha (Rayan) 46. Easy.

1000m: Ultimate Choice (Kiran Rai) 1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Torosonto (Arshad) 1-14, 600/43. In fine shape. Rani Jindan (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Gypsy (Arvind K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53. Strode out well. Good Time Indeed (R. Marshall) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1600m: Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Lycurgus (Anjar) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished distance ahead.