Angel Bliss, Absara Star, Musada, Stormy Ocean and Multifaceted shine
Angel Bliss, Absara Star, Musada, Stormy Ocean and Multifaceted shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 24).
Outer sand:
1000m: Exalted Dream (rb), Cinco De Mayo (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. They finished level. All Attraction (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Macron (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Absara Star (Hindu S) 1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Fictioneer (Vishal S) 1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Musada (rb) 1-15.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.
1200m: Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. A good display. Douglas (Jagadeesh), Silent Trigger (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Phoenix Surprise (Ikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Blazing Engine (Ikram) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 60046. Eased up. Baltimore (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Belli Deepa (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Sleipnir (Ajinkya) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Baba Voss (Mark) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Able One (Srinath) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Silver Dew (Vishal B) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.
1400m: Angel Bliss (S.John) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Silvarius (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Easy. Stormy Ocean (Ajinkya) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.
1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 2-2, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.