Angel Bliss, Absara Star, Musada, Stormy Ocean and Multifaceted shine

July 23, 2022 17:59 IST

Angel Bliss, Absara Star, Musada, Stormy Ocean and Multifaceted shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 24).

Outer sand:

1000m: Exalted Dream (rb), Cinco De Mayo (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. They finished level. All Attraction (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Macron (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Absara Star (Hindu S) 1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Fictioneer (Vishal S) 1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Musada (rb) 1-15.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1200m: Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. A good display. Douglas (Jagadeesh), Silent Trigger (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Phoenix Surprise (Ikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Blazing Engine (Ikram) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 60046. Eased up. Baltimore (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Belli Deepa (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Sleipnir (Ajinkya) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Baba Voss (Mark) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Able One (Srinath) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Silver Dew (Vishal B) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Angel Bliss (S.John) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Silvarius (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Easy. Stormy Ocean (Ajinkya) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 2-2, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.