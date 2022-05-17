Amreli, Victoria Punch, Queen Envied, Miracle and Saddler’s Legacy please

Riaz Babu May 17, 2022 18:06 IST

Amreli, Victoria Punch, Queen Envied, Miracle and Saddler’s Legacy pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 17).

Outer sand:

600m: End Blyton (K. Nazil) 45.5. Easy. Artesian (rb) 46. Moved freely. Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan K) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Limited Source (rb) 42.5. Moved impressively. Handsome Mover (Qureshi) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Southern Ruler (Vishal B) 1-16, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Arthur (A. Asbar) 1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. Pazel (Akshay K) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Gold Multiplier (Oliver) 1-16, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Chisox (Arul) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Saddler’s Legacy (Suraj), Giant Star (M. Naveen) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. They moved fluently. Miracle (Kirtish B) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Tripitaka (Anjar), Toronero (Likith) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Queen Envied (Salman K) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved attractively while the latter started six lengths behind and finished level. Amreli (Sandesh), Ardakan (Md. Akram) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

1400m: Theon (Kirtish B) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. True Marshall (A. Asbar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Phenom (N.S. Parmar) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved freely.

Gate practice – inner sand:1200m: Royal Grant (Rajesh K) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Jumped out well. Silent Trigger (Prabhakaran), Cinco De Mayo (Mark), Catch The Crown (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Griffin (Anjar) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41.5. Took a smart jump. Gallic (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (R. Ravi) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37.5. They jumped out well. Victory Parade (Dasrath S), Alexis Zorba (Likith), Cool Rider (K. Nazil) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 39. First named pleased. Spirit (Dhebe), Johnny Bravo (Chetan G), Black Velvet (A. Prakash) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37.5. First named impressed. Southern Aristocrat (Shinde), Oasis Class (Vishal B) 1-40, (1,200-600) 48. Former finished five lengths ahead. Speaking Of Love (Afroz), Ayr (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Alberetta (Salman K) 1-33, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Exalted Dream (rb), Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. Automatic (Anjar) 1-27, (1,200-600) 45. Shaped well. Excellent Ray (Shinde), Golden Ring (Suraj) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. Hoofed Wonder (M. Naveen), Star Domination (Saddam H) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former showed out. Imperial Blue (Akshay K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out smartly. Fierce Fighter (Chetan G), Debonair (Sai Vamshi), Belvedere (K. Nazil) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Bangor On Dee (Darshan), Varenna (Afroz) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Kulsum (salman K), Romero (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Dr. Logan (Likith), Montelena (Anjar) 1-25, (1200-600) 42. Former finished distance ahead.