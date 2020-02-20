Ambrosio, Perfectimagination, Star Sapphire, Born Queen and Anjeze excel

Ambrosio, Perfectimagination, Star Sapphire, Born Queen and Anjeze excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 20)

Inner sand:

600m: Copper Sunrise (Antony) 40. Strode out well.

1600m: Anjeze (R. Marshall) 1-51, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. An excellent display.

Outer sand:

600m: King Of The Sand (rb) 45. Easy. Temple Dancer (rb) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Here And Now (A. Imran) 44. In fine condition.

1000m: Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Nostradamus (Gnaneshwar) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well. Born Queen (Suraj), Animal Queen (Mark) 1-11, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Desert Combat (Arshad), Queen Of Sands (S. John) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Knotty Ash (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mariachi (Naveen K), Excellent Sorrento (T.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Perfectimagination (Aliyar) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A fine display.

1600m: Star Sapphire (Suraj), Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-58, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Southern Ruler (David Allan), Three Wishes (Ashok) 2-2, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Mystic Flame (Irvan), Excellent Queen (David Egan), Annie's Song (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. First two named were the pick. Sea Of Cortez (P. Trevor), Cameleons Image (A. Imran) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former showed out. Le Marc (rb), Caspian Beauty (Rajesh B) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished distance ahead. A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Trrust In Me) (R. Marshall), Highland Rock (Jagadeesh) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished well ahead. Fotogenic (P. Mani), Side Winder (Arvind) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well. Dynamical (Ashok), Sizzler (Chetan G) 1-38, (1,400-600) 57. They took a level jump. Varsha (B. Dharshan), Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished four lengths ahead. Reverence (Sai Vamshi), a 3-y-o (Arazan - Rain Splasher) (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.