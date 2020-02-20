Races

Ambrosio, Perfectimagination, Star Sapphire, Born Queen and Anjeze excel

Ambrosio, Perfectimagination, Star Sapphire, Born Queen and Anjeze excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 20)

Inner sand:

600m: Copper Sunrise (Antony) 40. Strode out well.

1600m: Anjeze (R. Marshall) 1-51, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. An excellent display.

Outer sand:

600m: King Of The Sand (rb) 45. Easy. Temple Dancer (rb) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Here And Now (A. Imran) 44. In fine condition.

1000m: Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Nostradamus (Gnaneshwar) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well. Born Queen (Suraj), Animal Queen (Mark) 1-11, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Desert Combat (Arshad), Queen Of Sands (S. John) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Knotty Ash (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mariachi (Naveen K), Excellent Sorrento (T.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Perfectimagination (Aliyar) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A fine display.

1600m: Star Sapphire (Suraj), Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-58, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Southern Ruler (David Allan), Three Wishes (Ashok) 2-2, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Mystic Flame (Irvan), Excellent Queen (David Egan), Annie's Song (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. First two named were the pick. Sea Of Cortez (P. Trevor), Cameleons Image (A. Imran) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former showed out. Le Marc (rb), Caspian Beauty (Rajesh B) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished distance ahead. A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Trrust In Me) (R. Marshall), Highland Rock (Jagadeesh) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished well ahead. Fotogenic (P. Mani), Side Winder (Arvind) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well. Dynamical (Ashok), Sizzler (Chetan G) 1-38, (1,400-600) 57. They took a level jump. Varsha (B. Dharshan), Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished four lengths ahead. Reverence (Sai Vamshi), a 3-y-o (Arazan - Rain Splasher) (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

