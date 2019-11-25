Ambitious Approach wins Windscale Plate

Races

R.H. Sequeira’s ward Ambitious Approach, ridden by Akshay Kumar, won the Windscale Plate, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Nov. 25). The winner is owned by M/s. Ravinder Reddy Male & A.V. Jayaprakash. Akshay Kumar rode three more winners, while Sequeira saddled two more winners on the day.

1. RAINBOWS FOR LIFE PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): ROYAL DANCER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Withrosemakeup (Gaurav Singh) 2, Ultimate Risk (Afroz Khan) 3 and Silver Dollar (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1-1/2, 6 and 1. 1m, 43.56s. ₹10 (w), 7 and 10 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 34, Q: 18, Tla: 71. Favourite: Royal Dancer. Owner: Mr. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

2. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): AERIAL COMBAT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Akashima (Suraj Narredu) 2, Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Turf Winner (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Days Of Reckoning. 3/4, 9-1/2 and 1. 1m, 12.96s. ₹10 (w), 5, 5 and 16 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 16, Q: 8, Tla: 143. Favourite: Aerial Combat. Owner: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. AMARNATH GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): GIETHORN (Kiran Naidu) 1, Max (Jitendra Singh) 2, Star Envoy (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Ashka Ashka Ashka (Rafique Sk.) 4. Hd, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 6.03s. ₹28 (w), 7, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 521, Q: 162, Tla: 945. Favourite: Sitara. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. WINDSCALE PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): AMBITIOUS APPROACH (Akshay Kumar) 1, That’s My Class (Nakhat Singh) 2, Magical Skill (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Champion Bull (G. Naresh) 4. Not run: Top Link. Nk, 2 and hd. 1m, 11.57s. ₹33 (w), 9, 29 and 22 (p), SHP: 60, FP: 773, Q: 479, Tla: 14,020. Favourite: Ashwa Bahula. Owners: M/s. Ravinder Reddy Male & A.V. Jayaprakash. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. ORIGINAL VEL V. BALASUBRAMANI MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ON MY WAY (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Charlie Brown (Koushik) 2, Seven Eleven (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Avantika (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, nk and 3/4. 1m, 54.42s. ₹25 (w), 8, 19 and 7 (p), SHP: 63, FP: 735, Q: 549, Tla: 2,554. Favourite: Seven Eleven. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

6. BLUE BIRD PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): BOMBASTIC (Rafique Sk.) 1, Royal Girl (Gaurav Singh) 2, Glendale (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Patron Saint (C.P. Bopanna) 4. Hd, 1-1/2 and hd. 1m, 28.71s. ₹55 (w), 15, 16 and 7 (p), SHP: 50, FP: 736, Q: 410, Tla: 1,995. Favourite: Patron Saint. Owners: M/s. Subodh Kumar Ananthula, G. Raghunandan Chary & Dr. Sardar Mohd. Khan. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

7. AMARNATH GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): RAPID FIRE (Abhay Singh) 1, Agni (Akshay Kumar) 2, Happy Together (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Dancing Doll (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 5.35s. ₹16 (w), 6, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 32, Q: 16, Tla: 148. Favourite: Agni. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. CORDEN ROUGE PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SHANDAAR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Limousine (B.R. Kumar) 2, Composure (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Freedom Fire (Rohit Kumar) 4. Not run: Joy Of Giving. 6-1/4, 1-1/4 and shd. 1m, 11.65s. ₹11 (w), 6, 12 and 7 (p), SHP: 42, FP: 109, Q: 112, Tla: 1,063. Favourite: Shandaar. Owner: Mr. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

Jkt: ₹27,155 (30 tkts.), Runner up: 4,364 (80 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 2,578 (46 tkts.), Tr (i): 151 (301 tkts.), (ii): 1,978 (20 tkts.), (iii): 727 (152 tkts.).

Nov 25, 2019

