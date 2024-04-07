GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Amazonia obliges in Madras Race Club Trophy

April 07, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

 D. Narredu’s Amazonia (Hindu Singh up) won the Madras Race Club Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (April. 7). The winner is the property of Stride Livestock rep. by Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Mr. Raj H. Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah.

1. MOYAR HANDICAP: AIR MARSHALL (K.V. Baskar) 1, Authentic Bell (M.S. Deora) 2, Ashwa Dev (Surya Prakash) 3 and Autumn Shower (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, 4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 16.41s. Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

2. ADMIRATION HANDICAP: GRACE (P. Vikram) 1, This Is Gold (S.A. Amit) 2, Seattle Blue (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Presto Power (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1/2, 8-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.40s. Owner: Miss Ameetta Mehra. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

3. KINGMAN PLATE: ARJUN (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Grey Wind (Hindu Singh) 2, King’s Battalion (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Krishvi (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Luca and Crown Angel. 1/2, 1 and dist. 1m, 20.77s. Owners. Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY: AMAZONIA (Hindu Singh) 1, Knotty Dancer (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Race For The Stars (C. Umesh) 3 and Slainte (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Shd, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.64s. Owners: Stride Livestock rep by Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Mr Raj Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. SEE THE STARS HANDICAP: DEAR LADY (C. Umesh) 1, Saro Superfast (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 3 and Emperor Ashoka (A.S. Peter) 4. 1-1/4, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.30s. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Uthaiah.

6. ROSY CHEEKS HANDICAP: GREY BEAUTY (P. Vikram) 1, Slome (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Gold Fame (C. Umesh) 3 and Abilitare (M.S. Deora) 4. 1, 1/2 and 4. 1m, 27.34s. Owners: Mr. Aditya Paul Lakhanpal. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.