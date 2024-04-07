Amazonia obliges in Madras Race Club Trophy

April 07, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

D. Narredu’s Amazonia (Hindu Singh up) won the Madras Race Club Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (April. 7). The winner is the property of Stride Livestock rep. by Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Mr. Raj H. Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah.

1. MOYAR HANDICAP: AIR MARSHALL (K.V. Baskar) 1, Authentic Bell (M.S. Deora) 2, Ashwa Dev (Surya Prakash) 3 and Autumn Shower (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, 4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 16.41s. Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

2. ADMIRATION HANDICAP: GRACE (P. Vikram) 1, This Is Gold (S.A. Amit) 2, Seattle Blue (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Presto Power (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1/2, 8-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.40s. Owner: Miss Ameetta Mehra. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

3. KINGMAN PLATE: ARJUN (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Grey Wind (Hindu Singh) 2, King’s Battalion (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Krishvi (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Luca and Crown Angel. 1/2, 1 and dist. 1m, 20.77s. Owners. Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY: AMAZONIA (Hindu Singh) 1, Knotty Dancer (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Race For The Stars (C. Umesh) 3 and Slainte (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Shd, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.64s. Owners: Stride Livestock rep by Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Mr Raj Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. SEE THE STARS HANDICAP: DEAR LADY (C. Umesh) 1, Saro Superfast (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 3 and Emperor Ashoka (A.S. Peter) 4. 1-1/4, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.30s. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Uthaiah.

6. ROSY CHEEKS HANDICAP: GREY BEAUTY (P. Vikram) 1, Slome (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Gold Fame (C. Umesh) 3 and Abilitare (M.S. Deora) 4. 1, 1/2 and 4. 1m, 27.34s. Owners: Mr. Aditya Paul Lakhanpal. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.