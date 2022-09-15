Races

Alexander, Spectacle, Hallucinate, Royal Aristocrat and Apsara Star impress

Alexander, Spectacle, Hallucinate, Royal Aristocrat and Apsara Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 15).

Outer sand: 600m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Unextended. Eternal Empress (Rajendra Singh) 43. Moved freely. Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 43. In good shape.

1000m: Gallantry (M. Bhaskar), Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/46. Latter was eased up.

Inner sand: 600m: Striking Distance (rb) 46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Sir Percy-Alacritas) (rb) 43. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which-Nifty) (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion-Thunder Bay (rb) 45. Former finished a neck in front. Sweet Fragrance (S.A. Amit) 44. A 2-y-o (Cougar Mountain-Ajaweed) (rb) 43.5. Shaped well.

800m: Grey Twilight (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Star Waves (R. Manish) 56, 600/44. Handy. Suparakiga (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Succession (Yash Narredu) 53.5, 600/39.5. Responded well to the urgings. Rays Of Sun (S.A. Amit) 57, 600/42. Urged. A 2-y-o (Dali-Malakeye Ziba) (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. Niggled. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (rb), a 2-y-o (Planetaire-Just Julie) (rb) 58, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Remediesofspring (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Glorious Grace (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Great Spirit (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. They moved impressively, former started three lengths behind and ended level. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. A fine display. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove- Night Of Stars) (rb), Desert Storm (Manikandan) 1-12, 800/56, 600/41. They moved well and finished level. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Alexander (M. Bhaskar), Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. They moved attractively. Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Stolen Glance (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Walking Brave (M. Bhaskar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Impressed. Andorra (Farhan Alam) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Well in hand. Cheval Blanc (Ramandeep) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Versatile (M. Bhaskar) 1-32, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. A 2-y-o (Win Legend-Missoni) (B. Dharshan), a 2-y-o (Fiero-Sunset Sail) (R. Manish) 1-13, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They finished together.

1200m: Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 1-33, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pleased. Glorious Legend (R. Manish), Majestic Wind (Ramandeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Kikata (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Eased up. Boltonic (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46. Nagada (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45.5. Easy.

1400m: Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-35, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-10, 800/58, 600/45. She moved well within herself.


