Aldgate, Ravishing Form, Ballator, Jake and Mirra please

August 02, 2022 17:36 IST

Aldgate, Ravishing Form, Ballator, Jake and Mirra pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 2).

Inner sand:

600m: Peyo (Shinde) 40.5. In fine trim. Polished Girl (Suraj) 40.5. Moved attractively.

1000m: Star Admiral (G. Vivek) 1-9, 600/40. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Holy Wish (Hasib) 43. Worked well. Memeritor (Nazerul) 44. Moved freely. Silent Trigger (P. Surya) 45. Easy. Triple Alliance (Hasib) 43. Shaped well. Mount View (Likith) 45. Easy. Truly Epic (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Air Blast (R. Pradeep) 43. Pleased. Mark One (rb) 45.5. Easy. Devils Magic (Hasib) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Crown Consort (Suraj)1-14, 600/42. In fine condition. Inexhaustible (Nazerul) 1-13.5, 600/42. Worked well. Mirra (S. John) 1-14, 600/41. Moved attractively. Aldgate (P. Trevor) 1-13, 600/39.5. A pleasing display.

1200m: Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Sleipnir (Arul) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well. Bellator (Vivek) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Inyouwebelive (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Montelena (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Retains form. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Mandela (Hindu S) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Jake (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Fit for the fray. Kalamitsi (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Triumphat (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Strode out well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Listen To Me (P. Trevor), Lycurgus (Arvind K) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 49.5. Former finished distance ahead. Cavallini (Rozario) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 50. Jumped out smartly.