Ahead Of My Time, who is in great heart, should win the Race2win.Com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

The 3-year-old colt Ahead Of My Time, who is in great heart as evidenced by his last victory and morning trials, should win the Race2win.Com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes, the stellar attraction of Sunday's (Sept. 4) races here.

1. HUSSAIN SAGAR CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.20 p.m.: 1. The Akhanda (3) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. Philanthropist (6) Kiran Naidu 58, 3. Melting Ice (10) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 4. Quality Warrior (8) B.R. Kumar 55, 5. Royal Pal (1) Gaurav Singh 55, 6. N R I Majestic (5) Koushik 54, 7. Blast In Class (4) Santosh Raj 53, 8. I Am Superman (2) D.S. Deora 52.5, 9. Call Of The Blue (7) B. Nikhil 52 and 10. Sweet Melody (9) Surya Prakash 52.

1. THE AKHANDA, 2. PHILANTHROPIST, 3. QUALITY WARRIOR

2. MOUNT PLEASANT PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.55: 1. City Cruise (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Deccan Ranger (8) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Fast Track (5) Santosh Raj 56, 4. Palladium (1) Surya Prakash 56, 5. Sergeant Reckless (10) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. Wind Sprite (3) Afroz Khan 56, 7. Chica Bonita (6) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 8. Ella Eldingar (2) G. Naresh 54.5. 9. Saint Emilion (7) C. Umesh 54.5 and 10. The Thunder (4) Ashad Asbar 54.5.

1. THE THUNDER, 2. DECCAN RANGER, 3. PALLADIUM

3. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER'S CUP (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 — 2.35: 1. N R I Vision (9) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Strategist (2) Surya Prakash 58, 3. Amyra (1) Santosh Raj 56.5, 4. Makhtoob (6) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Full Volume (10) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 6. Angel Tesoro (7) A.A. Vikrant 53.5, 7. N R I Touch (3) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 8. Aerial Combat (4) Khurshad Alam 53, 9. Top In Class (8) Kuldeep Singh 51.5 and 10. Gusty Note (5) P. Gaddam 50.5.

1. FULL VOLUME, 2. N R I TOUCH, 3. N R I VISION

4. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.10: 1. Beauty Flame (1) B. Nikhil 60, 2. Linewiler (12) Kiran Naidu 60, 3. Rhythm Selection (7) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 4. Star Racer (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 5. Mind Reader (4) Nakaht Singh 59, 6. Thunder Road (5) C. Umesh 59, 7. Sporting Smile (10) Gaurav Singh 58, 8. Bedford (6) Santosh Raj 57, 9. Theo's Choice (9) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 10. Blazing Jupiter (2) Kuldeep Singh 53, 11. Wot's Up Jay (8) G. Naresh 53 and 12. N R I Blue (11) Koushik 51.

1. BEAUTY FLAME, 2. STAR RACER, 3. MIND READER

5. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER'S CUP (DIV. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.45: 1. Red Snaper (8) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Mark My Day (7) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 3. Palomar (6) Surya Prakash 54.5, 4. Castlerock (5) G. Naresh 54, 5. Four One Four (9) Akshay Kumar 54, 6. Star Babe (1) Abhay Singh 53.5, 7. Just Incredible (3) Kuldeep Singh 53, 8. Hashtag (10) Gaurav Singh 51, 9. N R I Sun (2) Koushik 51 and 10. Different (4) Md. Ismail 50.5.

1. MARK MY DAY, 2. FOUR ONE FOUR, 3. STAR BABE

6. RACE2WIN.COM DECCAN COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. III) (1,600m), (Terms) Colts & Geldings — 4.20: 1. Ahead Of My Time (2) Sandesh 56, 2. Ashoka (7) Trevor 56, 3. Ashwa Yudhvir (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Ayr (3) Kuldeep Singh 56, 5. Salento (8) Antony Raj 56, 6. Serdar (1) C.S. Jodha 56, 7. Tranquilo (4) Akshay Kumar 56 and 8. True Icon (5) C. Umesh 56.

1. AHEAD OF MY TIME, 2. ASHWA YUDHVIR, 3. TRANQUILO

7. MOUNT PLEASANT PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 5.00: 1. Good Day (10) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Rovaniemi (8) P. Vikram 56, 3. Stay Smart (2) B. Nikhil 56, 4. Strauss (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. True Marshal (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Avancia (1) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 7. Dyanoosh (9) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 8. Hoping Cloud (4) Mohit Singh 54.5, 9. Raniji (6) Gaurav Singh 54.5 and 10. Temptations (5) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5.

1. STRAUSS, 2. TEMPTATIONS, 3. TRUE MARSHAL

Day's Best: THE AKHANDA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.