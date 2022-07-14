Ahead Of My Time, Arabian Phoenix and Exclusive impress

July 14, 2022 17:37 IST

Ahead Of My Time, Arabian Phoenix and Exclusive impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Esperanza (rb) 41. Easy. Joaquin (rb) 39. Moved freely. Animous (Jaykumar) 41. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil), Baby Bazooka (rb) 37. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Chat (A. Prakash), Stunning Visual (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Django (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Worked well. Balenciaga (Mosin), So So Special (Vinod) 53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Cupido (rb), Lord Murphy (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior.

1000m: Exclusive (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Sky Fall (Vinod), Love Warrior (S.G. Prasad) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Raffaello (Mosin), Goldiva (Ayyar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Rodrigo (S.G. Prasad), Intense Belief (Vinod) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Former ended four lengths in front. Successor (Mosin), Rastafarian (Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former responded well and finished a distance ahead.

Noted on July 13 — Inner sand:

800m: Queens Pride (rb) 58, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Victorious Sermon (Nirmal) 1-9, 600/41. Shaped well.

Noted on July 10 — Inner sand:

600m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil), Stunning Visual (rb) 40. Pair moved level freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil), Chat (rb) 40. Both were level. Super King (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy.

800m: Well Speaking (A. Prakash) 57, 600/43. Easy. Birkin Blower (A. Prakash) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Noted on July 9 — Inner sand:800m: Fast Rain (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Silver Bells (Shelar) 58, 600/42. Easy. Amped (D.A. Naik), Jetfire (rb) 54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.