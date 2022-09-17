Ahead Of My TIme and Mont Blanc show out

September 17, 2022 17:51 IST

September 17, 2022 17:51 IST

Ahead Of My TIme and Mont Blanc showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Amped (Daman), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 50, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bombay (M. Alam) 53, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Fortunate Son (Parmar), Maniac (Dhebe) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was superior. Mont Blanc (J. Chinoy), Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Love Warrior (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Former excelled.

1200m: My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Goldiva (Vinod), Good To Go (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former beat the latter by a distance.

1600m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

Note: Due to incessant rainfall on Thursday (Sept. 15) evening, the training track was waterlogged on Friday (Sept. 16) morning; hence no fast work was reported on Friday morning.