Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time impress

September 24, 2022 18:09 IST

Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Balius Warrior (Merchant), Believe (rb) 41. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Tyrone Black (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 56, 600/41. Easy. Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha), Dazzling Princess (Rupesh) 51, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Superlative (Dashrath), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Both moved level freely. Chat (Nazil), Stunning Visual (rb) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Habibi (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-21, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. It’s My Time (Sandesh), So So Special (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Successor (Sandesh) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1600m: Own Legacy (Jaykumar) 1-53, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.