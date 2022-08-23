Aguila and Ashwa Yudhvir please
Aguila and Ashwa Yudhvir pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 23).
Outer sand:
1000m: Star Comet (Darshan) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.
1200m: Last Wish (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine nick.
1400m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently. Aquila (Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Impressed.
Noted on August 22:
Outer sand:
600m: Priceless Gold (rb) 46. Moved freely.
Noted on August 21:
Outer sand:
1000m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Shaped well.
