Ace Ace Ace delivers in feature

Mr. M. Ramachandra Rao’s Ace Ace Ace ridden by Akshay Kumar won the T. Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 8). R.H. Sequeira trains the winner. Jockey Akshay Kumar rode three more winners on the day.

1. CRACK REGIMENT PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): HORUS (A. Imran) 1, Queen Daenerys (Rafique Sk.) 2, Cheltenham (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Lacrosse (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3, shd and 3. 1m, 13.70s. ₹6 (w), 5, 11 and 8 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 43, Q: 39, Tla: 147. Favourite: Horus. Owners: Dr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni, M/s. G. Raghunandan Chary & Alluri Ajay Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): DIESIS DREAM (Akshay Kumar) 1, Rhine (Irvan Singh) 2, Dance All Night (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Negress Princess (A. Imran) 4. 2-3/4, 8-1/2 and hd. 1m, 28.03s. ₹16 (w), 5, 6 and 13 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 55, Q: 22, Tla: 295. Favourite: Rhine. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

3. OSMAN SAGAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FLAMINGO FAME (Akshay Kumar) 1, Incredulous (R.S. Jodha) 2, Aristocrats Charm (Surya Prakash) 3 and Buzz Light Year (Abhay Singh) 4. 3/4, 2 and 1. 1m, 6.77s. ₹6 (w), 6, 24 and 9 (p), SHP: 120, FP: 225, Q: 134, Tla: 577. Favourite: Flamingo Fame. Owners: Mr. S. Prasad Raju & Mr. Sanjay R. Goyani. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

4. RAJA NARASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SOVET PRIDE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Victory Parade (A. Imran) 2, Yours Forever (Suray Prakash) 3 and Gorgeous Lady (Kunal Bunde) 4. 1, 1/2 and 5-1/2. 1m, 12.31s. ₹14 (w), 5, 5 and 7 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 24, Q: 9, Tla: 61. Favourite: Victory Parade. Owners: M/s. Y. Damodar & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. INDIAN NAVY ROLLING CHALLENGE TROPHY (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BAYRD (A. Imran) 1, Rutilant (Rafique Sk.) 2, Vijay’s Empire (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Wood Bridge (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.11s. ₹14 (w), 7, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 390, Q: 188, Tla: 1,279. Favourite: Bayrd. Owners: M/s. P. Ranga Raju, M. Madhukar, G. Raghunandan Chary & Krishna Raj Sri Raj Vellore. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. OSMAN SAGAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HER LEGACY (N. Rawal) 1, California Beauty (B.R. Kumar) 2, Top Saga (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Stepper (G. Naresh) 4. 4-3/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 6.11s. ₹7 (w), 8, 9 and 5 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 46, Q: 40, Tla: 125. Favourite: Her Legacy. Owners: M/s. Sanjay R. Goyani & S. Prasad Raju. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

7. T. CHANDRASEKHAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), (Terms): ACE ACE ACE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Amazing Response (Koushik) 2, Titus (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Be Sure (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 11.55s. ₹11 (w), 6, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 70, Q: 38, Tla: 201. Favourite: Ace Ace Ace. Owner: Mr. M. Ramachandra Rao. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated up to 25 (Cat. III): ROYAL AVENGER (Ajit Singh) 1, Khan Sahib (Gaddam) 2, Patron Saint (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Royal Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, shd and 1/2. 1m, 28.96s. ₹19 (w), 6, 13 and 8 (p), SHP: 67, FP: 784, Q: 398, Tla: 1,579. Favourite: Patron Saint. Owners: M/s. Pratik Jain & Rahul Jain. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Jkt: ₹2,372 (145 tkts.), Runner-up: 133 (1,103 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 537 (127 tkts.), Tr (i): 42 (878 tkts.), (ii): 79 (335 tkts.), (iii): 78 (678 tkts.).