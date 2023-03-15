HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P.V. Sindhu crashes out of All England Championship, falls at first hurdle for 3rd time this season

The world number nine Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, lost 17-21 11-21 in the 39-minute women's singles contest

March 15, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Birmingham

PTI
File photo of India’s P. V. Sindhu.

File photo of India’s P. V. Sindhu. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY R. V.

There was no end to P. V. Sindhu's poor run as the star Indian shuttler made a first-round exit from the All England Championships after losing to Zhang Yi Man of China in straight games here on March 15.

The world number nine Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, lost 17-21 11-21 in the 39-minute women's singles contest.

This is the third time that Sindhu has lost her first round match this year.

She had lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in Malaysia Open in January before exiting the Indian Open at the same stage in the same month.

She had recently parted ways with her coach Park Tae-sang of Korea, under whose guidance she won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu was rusty and subdued throughout the match with her world number 17 opponent showing more agility and attacking intent.

There was not much to differentiate initially between the two who had 1-1 head-to-head record before Wednesday's match.

Sindhu led 6-5 and then made it 16-13. But the Chinese shuttler won seven straight points to lead 20-16 before taking the first game in 21 minutes.

In the second game, the two players were tied 5-5 but Sindhu committed a few unforced errors and was soon down 5-10.

Sindhu recovered a bit to trail 7-11 but was soon down 9-16 before losing the second game and the match.

Earlier during the day, India's women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela stunned seventh seeded Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-18 21-14 in a 46-minute first round match.

The Indian duo will meet the Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the pre-quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, Lakshya Sen and H. S. Prannoy had won their respective men's singles first round matches.

Related Topics

badminton / India / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.