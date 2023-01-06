Punam improves two National marks to claim 81kg gold

January 06, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Railways’ Punam Yadav created two new records to bag the gold medal in the National weightlifting championships here on Friday. The 27-year-old from Varanasi, a medallist in the 2014 & 2018 Commonwealth Games, lifted 100kg in snatch and had a total of 222.

The 27-year-old broke her own record in snatch (99) and total (220) set in the Visakhapatnam Nationals in 2019. Vansita Verma of Chandigarh had to settle for silver as she totalled 213kg, with a national record in clean and jerk (123kg), set by Swapna Priya Baruah (121) in Visakhapatnam Nationals.

The results:

102 kg:

Men: Kojum Taba (SSCB) 150, 185, 335; 2. Md. Jameir Hussain (Asm) 147, 188, 335; 3. Harcharan Singh (Raj) 151, 183, 334.

Junior: Aman (Har) 136, 170, 306; 2. Abhimanyu Panday (Pun) 123, 160, 283; 3. Goldy Khan (HP) 129, 153, 282.

Youth: 1. Aryan (Har) 130, 160, 290; 2. Goldy Khan (HP) 129, 153, 282; 3. A. Vishwa (TN) 115, 152, 267.

+87kg:

Women: 1. Purnima Pandey (UP) 100, 113, 213; M.T. Ann Maria (RSPB) 86, 118, 204; 3. Monica (Raj) 89, 114, 203.

Junior: 1. M. Martina Devi (Man) 85, 115, 200; R. Gayatri (AP) 72, 98, 170; 3. Aahana Kapuria (Mah) 74, 89, 163.

87kg: Women: 1. Akshata Kamati (Kar) 85, 121, 206; 2. B.N. Usha (RSPB) 90, 115, 205; 3. Komal Wakake (Mah) 90, 111, 201.

Junior: 1. Deeksha (Chd) 76, 97, 173; 2. Sonam Yadav (UP) 77, 95, 172; 3. Abhishikta Kaduluri (Odi) 73, 94, 167.

81kg: Women: 1. Punam Yadav (RSPB) 100, 122, 222; 2. Vansita Verma (Chd) 90, 123, 213; 3. N. Lalitha (RSPB) 92, 116, 208.

Junior: Tamana (Har) 83, 116, 199; 2. Kalpana Yadav (UP) 86, 105, 191; 3. Amritha P Suni (Ker) 76, 96, 172.

Youth: 1. Amritha Saini (Ker) 76, 96, 172; 2. R. P. Keerthana (TN) 75, 90, 165; 3. Muskan (Har) 70, 88, 158.

+81kg: Youth: 1. M. Martina Devi (Man) 85, 115, 20; 2. K. Oviya (TN) 75, 95, 170; 3. Y. Chaitana Kumari (AP) 74, 88, 162.