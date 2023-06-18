June 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

World Cup bronze medallist Prithviraj Tondaiman won the trap event in the fourth National shotgun selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Sunday.

Prithivraj beat Olympian Kynan Chenai 46-43, after having qualified with 121, following a series of 23, 24, 25, 24, 25.

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran rose to the bronze position after having qualified in the sixth place with 119.

Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta also had a good outing, shooting 121 in qualification, and placing fourth.

Fahd Sultan (122) had topped qualification along with Kynan, but ended up fifth, ahead of former World Champion Manavjit Sandhu, who came up with a 25 in the last round to make the final.

Bakhtyaruddin Malek missed the final by one point, while Vivaan Kapoor finished eighth with 116.

In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari beat Manisha Keer 48-43 for the top spot, after having qualified with a score of 111. Pragati Dubey took the third spot, ahead of the other finalists, Olympian Shagun Chowdhary, Sabeera Haris and Neeru.

Preeti Rajak shot 109 and missed the final by one point. Shreyasi Singh placed 12th with 106, as she could not recover sufficiently following a first round of 18.

Seema Tomar struggled with the last two rounds as she returned scores of 17 and 16, that eventually pulled her down to the 26th spot with 99.

The team for the Asian Games, apart from the Asian Championship which will offer Olympic quota places, will be finalised soon by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The results:

Trap: Men: 1. Prithviraj Tondaiman 46 (121); 2. Kynan Chenai 43 (122); 3. Lakshay Sheoran 34 (119).

Juniors: 1. Bakhtyaruddin Malek 118; 2. Jaswinder Singh 115; 3. Shardul Vihan 115.

Women: 1. Rajeshwari Kumari 48 (111); 2. Manisha Keer 43 (110); 3. Pragati Dubey 31 (110).

Juniors: 1. Sabeera Haris 111; 2. Preeti Rajak 109; 3. Vidhi Singh 108.