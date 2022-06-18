Prince O’ War, Arthur, Fortunatus, Fortunate Son and Ashwa Bravo shine

June 18, 2022 18:32 IST

June 18, 2022 18:32 IST

Prince O’ War, Arthur, Fortunatus, Fortunate Son, and Ashwa Bravo shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 18).

Outer sand:

600m: Ring Master (Oliver) 42.5. Strode out well. Philosophy (Sandesh) 42.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Ashwa Bravo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-11.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Elusive Girl (Chetan K), Able One (Khurshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Latter finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Tignanello (Rozario), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former moved better. Garamond (Anjar) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Prince Abir (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Fortunate Son (Dhebe), Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. They worked attractively. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Worked well. Arthur (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,200/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form.

1600m: Prague (Akshay K) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Fortunatus (Sandesh) 1-56, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.