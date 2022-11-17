  1. EPaper
Harilal is Blue Spikers’ new head coach

November 17, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Sports Bureau
S.T. Harilal, the new head coach of the Kochi Blue Spikers team in the Prime Volleyball League.

S.T. Harilal, the new head coach of the Kochi Blue Spikers team in the Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

KOCHI: The Kochi Blue Spikers have appointed former Indian assistant coach S.T. Harilal as the team’s new head coach for the second Prime Volleyball League (PVL) which will be held early next year.

“Harilal is a seasoned and accomplished coach who is capable of motivating players and taking their game to the next level,” said Thomas Muthoot, Executive Director, Muthoot Fincorp, and owner of Kochi Blue Spikers.

M.H. Kumara was the head coach of the Blue Spikers in the first edition.

