GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Praggnanandhaa crushes China’s Wenjun to join leaders

The victory made Praggnanandhaa the only player in recent times to have beaten both the reigning world champions in open and women’s categories

January 25, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - Wijk aan Zee

PTI
Praggnanandhaa.

Praggnanandhaa. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa defeated the reigning and four-time women's world champion Wenjun Ju from China in the ninth round of the Tata Steel Masters here.

The victory made Praggnanandhaa the only player in recent times to have beaten both the reigning world champions in open and women’s categories. Just a week ago in the same tournament, the Indian ace had beaten Ding Liren of China.

Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Anish Giri from Holland and D Gukesh are now giving Praggnanandhaa the company at the top of the table, with 5.5 points from the first nine rounds.

Abdusattorov scored the quickest victory of the round against Jorden van Foreest (The Netherlands) while Gukesh drew against compatriot Vidit Gujrathi, who is just half a point behind the leaders’ pack.

Praggnanandhaa made short work of Wenjun out of a two knights opening, wherein the Indian threw caution to the winds with his trademark complicated play.

Wenjun did not realise as Praggnanandhaa took the initiative quite early in the middle game and by the time the dust subsided, the Indian had a huge attack against the black king. The game lasted a mere 33 moves.

It turned out to be an easy day for Gujrathi as he could do nothing wrong against Gukesh out of a Petroff defence game. With the draw, Gujrathi ensured that he will be in the thick of things towards the business end of the tournament.

In the challengers section being held simultaneously, Leon Luke Mendonca won a grueling battle against Jaime Santos Latasa (Spain) after 111 moves to remain on the second spot and will look forward to prepare his challenge for the masters section next year.

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.