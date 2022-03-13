Sport

Parisian claims C.N. Wadia Gold Cup 

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s six-year-old mare Parisian, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, won the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Mar. 13) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd.

1. AZZURRO PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: PURE (Parmar) 1, Mystical Rose (Yash Narredu) 2, Majorella Blue (Zervan) 3 and Redifined (Nazil) 4. 4-1/4, Snk and 3/4. 1m, 22.92s. ₹18 (w), 10, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 59, Q: 20, Tanala: 187 and 111. Favourite: Pure. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

2. R.N. KANGA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: FLYING VISIT (Antony Raj S) 1, Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 2, Victorious Sermon (Nazil) 3 and North Star (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/2, Sh and 1-1/2. 1m, 38.21s. ₹22 (w), 20 and 10 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 150, Q: 61, Tanala: 565 and 368. Favourite: Flying Visit. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vachha. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: LADIDA (Bhawani) 1, Jubilant Journey (Antony Raj S) 2, Empower (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Sky Storm (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 4. 2m, 4.18s. ₹74 (w), 37 and 21 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 674, Q: 289, Tanala: 740 and 252. Favourite: Empower. Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Mrs. Charonne Nagpal & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

4. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: PARISIAN (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Caprisca (Antony Raj S) 2 and Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 3. 1-1/2 and 6-3/4. 2m, 45.45s. ₹11 (w), SHP: 19, FP: 21. Favourite: Parisian. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. ALDEBURGH PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: SNOWFALL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Malachite (Kirtish) 2, Whatsinaname (Parmar) 3 and Kimiko (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Jerusalem. 5-1/4, hd. and 3-3/4. 1m, 25.98s. ₹12 (w), 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 26, Q: 25, Tanala: 81 and 36. Favourite: Snowfall. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s Dinsha P. Shroff, Saleem Fazelbhoy, Mukul Sonawala, Kairus Dadachanji & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. DR. I.C. NAGREE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: NOTHING TO WORRY (Bhawani) 1, Sky Fall (Neeraj) 2, Monarchy (A. Prakash) 3 and Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 4. 2-3/4, Sh and Nk. 1m, 10.13s. ₹37 (w), 19 and 15 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 189, Q: 74, Tanala: 358 and 159. Favourite: Sky Fall. Owners: M/s. Balam Mohla & Yogesh Jain. Trainer: Vinesh.

7. FLAREON PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SPECULATOR (Zervan) 1, Baku (Antony Raj S) 2, Anoushka (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Spiritual Rock (Kaviraj) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.58s. ₹64 (w), 24, 32 and 25 (p). SHP: 70, FP: 456, Q: 815, Tanala: 3,076 and 1,067. Favourite: Fleur De Lys. Owners: Mr. Shiven Surendranath rep. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Haider Soomar, Reuben S. Solomon, K.H. Vachha & Ms. Monica Gupta. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,907 (172 tkts.) & 30%: 172 (1,059 tkts.).

Treble: 670 (111 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 15,925 (4 tkts.) & 30%: 420 (65 tkts.).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2022 8:18:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/parisian-claims-cn-wadia-gold-cup/article65222163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY