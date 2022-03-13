Parisian claims C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

March 13, 2022 20:15 IST

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s six-year-old mare Parisian, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, won the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Mar. 13) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd.

1. AZZURRO PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: PURE (Parmar) 1, Mystical Rose (Yash Narredu) 2, Majorella Blue (Zervan) 3 and Redifined (Nazil) 4. 4-1/4, Snk and 3/4. 1m, 22.92s. ₹18 (w), 10, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 59, Q: 20, Tanala: 187 and 111. Favourite: Pure. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

2. R.N. KANGA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: FLYING VISIT (Antony Raj S) 1, Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 2, Victorious Sermon (Nazil) 3 and North Star (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/2, Sh and 1-1/2. 1m, 38.21s. ₹22 (w), 20 and 10 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 150, Q: 61, Tanala: 565 and 368. Favourite: Flying Visit. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vachha. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: LADIDA (Bhawani) 1, Jubilant Journey (Antony Raj S) 2, Empower (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Sky Storm (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 4. 2m, 4.18s. ₹74 (w), 37 and 21 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 674, Q: 289, Tanala: 740 and 252. Favourite: Empower. Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Mrs. Charonne Nagpal & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

4. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: PARISIAN (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Caprisca (Antony Raj S) 2 and Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 3. 1-1/2 and 6-3/4. 2m, 45.45s. ₹11 (w), SHP: 19, FP: 21. Favourite: Parisian. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. ALDEBURGH PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: SNOWFALL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Malachite (Kirtish) 2, Whatsinaname (Parmar) 3 and Kimiko (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Jerusalem. 5-1/4, hd. and 3-3/4. 1m, 25.98s. ₹12 (w), 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 26, Q: 25, Tanala: 81 and 36. Favourite: Snowfall. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s Dinsha P. Shroff, Saleem Fazelbhoy, Mukul Sonawala, Kairus Dadachanji & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. DR. I.C. NAGREE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: NOTHING TO WORRY (Bhawani) 1, Sky Fall (Neeraj) 2, Monarchy (A. Prakash) 3 and Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 4. 2-3/4, Sh and Nk. 1m, 10.13s. ₹37 (w), 19 and 15 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 189, Q: 74, Tanala: 358 and 159. Favourite: Sky Fall. Owners: M/s. Balam Mohla & Yogesh Jain. Trainer: Vinesh.

7. FLAREON PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SPECULATOR (Zervan) 1, Baku (Antony Raj S) 2, Anoushka (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Spiritual Rock (Kaviraj) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.58s. ₹64 (w), 24, 32 and 25 (p). SHP: 70, FP: 456, Q: 815, Tanala: 3,076 and 1,067. Favourite: Fleur De Lys. Owners: Mr. Shiven Surendranath rep. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Haider Soomar, Reuben S. Solomon, K.H. Vachha & Ms. Monica Gupta. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,907 (172 tkts.) & 30%: 172 (1,059 tkts.).

Treble: 670 (111 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 15,925 (4 tkts.) & 30%: 420 (65 tkts.).