Zareen stuns World champion

Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning World champion Paltceva Ekaterina on Wednesday to breeze into the women's 51kg quarterfinals at the Bosphorus boxing tournament in Istanbul.

The Asian Championships bronze medallist, Zareen out-punched the Russian boxer 5-0. She next takes on two-time World champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan.

Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, World championship silver medallist Sonia Lather and Parveen also made the quarterfinals.

However, it was curtains for Duryodhan Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) who lost their preliminary round bouts.

The results: Men: 63kg: Shiva Thapa bt Smagulov Baghtiyov (Kaz) 3-2.

Women: 57kg: Sonia Lather bt Surmeneli Tugcenaz (Tur) 5-0; 60kg: Parveen bt Ozyol Esra (Tur) 5-0.