Wrestling: Sonam grabs gold, Komal in final

Sonam Malik bagged a gold medal in the 56kg category after defeating Sena Nagamoto of Japan

Sonam Malik bagged a gold medal in the 56kg category after defeating Sena Nagamoto of Japan   | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Sonam Malik dished out a dominating performance and conceded just three points on her way to a second successive gold medal at the World Cadet Championship while Komal assured herself at least a silver in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Sonam trounced China’s Binbin Xiang 7-1 in 65kg final.

In the 40kg final, Komal will fight it with American Sterling Blayke.

Hanny Kumari is in contention for a bronze in 46kg and she is up against Mexico’s Adriana Berenis Hernandez Sanchez while Bhagyashree Fand will clash with Sweden’s Eva Olivia Linnea Forsberg in 61kg bronze medal bout.

Madhuri Patel, though, lost her bronze medal clash 8-0 to Aida Kerymova from Ukraine.

In men’s freestyle, four bronze medals were grabbed by the Indians. Udit defeated Azerbaijan’s Javid Javadon 11-2 in the 48kg bronze bout while Aman got the better of Turkey’s Muhammet Karavus 10-6 in 55kg.

Manish Goswamy bagged bronze in 65kg with a 5-2 win over Azerbaijan’s Kudratbek Nurullaev while Anirudh Kumar defeated Salar Saeid Habibiehsani 8-1 in 110kg.

