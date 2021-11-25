World table tennis | Sathiyan advances, Ayhika loses

India’s G. Sathiyan entered the men’s third round (round of 32) of the World table tennis championships here on Wednesday with an 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 victory over Vladimir Sidorenko of Russia.

However, Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Hina Hayata of Japan 11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in a women’s second-round contest.

The results:

Men: Second round: G. Sathiyan bt Vladimir Sidorenko (Rus) 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6; Doubles (first round): Bode Abiodun & Olajide Omotayo (Ngr) bt A. Amalraj & Harmeet Desai 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8.

Women: Second round: Hina Hayata (Jpn) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Doubles (first round): Xin Ru Wong & Riu Xuan Goi (Sgp) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee & Madhurika Patkar 11-3, 11-7, 11-4.