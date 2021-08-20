World junior wrestling | Silver for Sanju Devi, Bhateri

India claimed two more silver medals after Sanju Devi and Bhateri lost their respective final matches at the World junior wrestling championships here on Friday.

Sanju was beaten 10-0 by home wrestler Alina Kasabieva in the women’s 62kg summit clash. Following Sanju’s passive approach, Alina employed two leg attacks to amass points comfortably and win the bout on the basis of technical superiority in the first period.

Bhateri lost to Irina Ringaci of Moldova 12-2 in the 65kg final. Bhateri defended well after conceding four points inside the first 30 seconds and closed the gap to two points through a takedown early in the second period.

However, the Moldovan was too good with her attacks to establish a 10-point lead and win the bout with technical superiority.

Saneh retired midway through her 72kg bronze medal match against Russian Mariam Guseinova. The Indian was trailing 0-3 in the opening period when her right knee got awkwardly twisted due to an attack by the Russian. She was stretchered off the mat.

Five Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers in action crashed out of the medal race after facing defeat in initial rounds.