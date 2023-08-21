Praggnanandhaa heads to World Cup Chess finals, beating Fabiano Caruana

Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku on August 21. Praggnanandhaa will now take on Norway's Magnus Carlsen in the final.
After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.
In an interview post-match, Praggnanandhaa recounting his journey in this tournament said that he didn’t expect to end up playing opposite Carlsen. “I will just try to give my best,” he said.
"Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!," chess legend Viswanathan Anand posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).
