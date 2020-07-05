Other Sports

Women’s Speed Chess | Valentina Gunina triumphs

Valentina Gunina of Russia won the second Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Sunday, defeating Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina 7-5 in the final. Kateryna Lagno of Russia took the third spot, making short work of Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 9.5-2.5.

Two more legs remain before the Super Final on July 20.

In the third Grand Prix leg Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika — will be in the fray.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 10:55:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/womens-speed-chess-valentina-gunina-triumphs/article31996567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY