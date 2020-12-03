Warriors, Wizards have players with COVID-19

NBA’s 2020-21 pre-season workouts get underway on Tuesday

Two players for the Golden State Warriors and another for the Washington Wizards have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA clubs announced on Tuesday as individual 2020-21 pre-season workouts began.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said his club had delayed the start of individual player workouts until Wednesday, with group sessions to start next week.

Wizards coach Scott brooks said an unidentified player on his roster has tested positive and will be unable to participate in training camp this week.

Solo workouts were set through Saturday with five days of group workouts starting on Sunday before NBA pre-season games begin December 11 and the regular season starts December 22.

Irving-Durant combo

Among those starting work on Tuesday were the Brooklyn Nets, with Kyrie Irving and injured Kevin Durant set to take the court together for the first time later this month.

Durant, a two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player and 2014 NBA MVP, has been recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals playing for the Warriors while Irving played only 20 games last season before a right shoulder injury shut down his season.

New Nets coach Steve Nash said the pair was “healthy, in shape and looking great” but it remains to be determined how it will be used in pre-season games.

Durant said he feels “good” and has worked out with Irving up to five times a week to prepare for the season.

“I am excited about the first day and putting on my practice jersey again,” Durant said. “It was a cool feeling.”