WA chief Coe not sure of Russian doping issue being solved soon

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe on Friday said he wants suspended Russia to return as an “accountable and responsible” member federation but is not sure of resolving the country’s doping-related issue in the near future.
Russia was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.
“I hope it in the foreseeable future, I am not sure, I will use the word ‘near’ as I cannot quantify that (future) but that has to be our ambition,” Coe said when asked if he is hopeful of resolving the Russian doping issue in the near future.
“It’s not a good thing to have a country like Russia sitting outside our sport. I want Russia to be back as a fully functioning member federation with accountability and responsibility that every other member federation accepts,” Coe said in an interaction with PTI.
The Russian federation paid a multi-million-dollar fine in August to avoid expulsion by World Athletics.
Testing of athletes
Asked how difficult was dope testing of athletes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Coe said, “We are continuing (testing of athletes) though it is challenging. There are travel restrictions...logistical challenges getting to the athletes.
“But we have continued our testing processes. The nature of testing has changed, now it is intelligence-led, it is incremental and sequential.
“We know who, how and where the challenges are.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath