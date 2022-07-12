Vivaan Kapoor falls short of medal after 122 in qualification

Chinese take home men’s and women’s trap golds

Chinese take home men’s and women’s trap golds

Vivaan Kapoor was in superb form as he qualified for the ranking round with the second best score of 122 out of 125, but could not make it to the medal stage in men’s trap in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Tuesday.

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 120 and lost the chance to compete in the next stage as he crashed out early in the shoot-off for the last three slots in an eight-way tie.

China’s Qi Ying, who was the last to make the cut in the shoot-off after 120 in qualification, went on to win the gold, beating Lorenzo Ferrari of Italy 29-27.

Quite remarkably, the women’s trap gold was also won by China’s Wu Cuicui, beating Penny Smith of Australia 31-30.

In men’s air pistol, India had a lot of hope as three shooters Naveen, Shiva Narwal and Sagar Dangi made the ranking round, but they eventually finished fourth to sixth in that order.

Naveen, who had shot an impressive 587 in qualification, missed a medal by 0.8 point to Paolo Monna of Italy, while Damir Mikec of Serbia won the gold.

In women’s air pistol, Yuvika Tomar finished seventh, while Zorana Arunovic of Serbia won the gold, beating Ai Wen Yu of Chinese Taipei 16-4. Palak Ghulia and Rhythm Sangwan shot 573 and missed the ranking round by one point.

In mixed air pistol, Palak Ghulia and Shiva Narwal had shot the third best score of 574 in qualification, to make it to the second stage. The other Indian pair of Rhythm and Naveen shot 570 and missed further progress by two points.

In mixed air rifle, Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane shot 634.3 to qualify in the first place for the second stage. The main pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta shot 627.8 for the eighth place, missing a berth in the second stage by 0.3 point.

India was in joint third place with Czech Republic, on the medals table with the gold won by Arjun Babuta, behind China and Serbia which led with two gold medals apiece.

The results:

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Damir Mikec (Srb) 17 (253.3) 583; 2. Lluca Tesconi (Ita) 5 (251.8) 579; 3. Paolo Monna (Ita) 251.5 (582); 4. Naveen 250.7 (587); 5. Shiva Narwal 199.7 (580); 6. Sagar Dangi 199.2 (582).

Women: 1. Zorana Arunovic (Srb) 16 (251.8) 584; 2. Ai Wen Yu (Tpe) 4 (252.0) 584; 3. Veronika Major (Hun) 247.9 (579); 4. Anna Korakaki (Gre) 247.1 (588); 7. Yuvika Tomar 147.1 (576); 10. Palak Ghullia 573; 11. Rhythm Sangwan 573; RPO: Manu Bhaker 573; Esha Singh 570.

Trap: Men: 1. Qi Ying (Chn) 29 (21) 120; 2. Lorenzo Ferrari (Ita) 27 (22) 121; 3. Daniele Resca (Ita) 21 (22) 121; 4. Valerio Grazini (Ita) 11 (23) 121; Vivaan Kapoor 12 (122); 13. Prithviraj Tondaiman 120; 23. Bhowneesh Mendiratta 117.

Women: 1. Wu Cuicui (Chn) 31 (21) 115; 2. Penny Smith (Aus) 30 (22) 122; 3. Lucy Charlotte Hall (GBR) 19 (20) 115; 4. Giulia Grassia (Ita) 11 (20) 119; 13. Neeru 112; 22. Preeti Rajak 102.