Viswanathan Anand's father dies

In this photo from 1996, chess Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand addresses the press in Mumbai. His father K. Vishwanathan is seen sitting next to him.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand's father, K. Viswanathan, died in Chennai on Thursday following brief illness.

He was 92 and breathed his last at a city hospital, family sources said.

A former General Manager of the Southern Railway, Viswanathan is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Anand’s wife Aruna described him as a great support to the celebrated chess player.

“He was a great support to Anand. He witnessed all of Anand’s world championship victories,” Aruna said.

“A simple man, he made sure his son had the right values. He took great pride in his achievements,” she added.

