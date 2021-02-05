Other Sports

Vidit takes on Shankland

Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi. File Photo.  

GM Vidit Gujrathi will open his campaign against USA’s Sam Shankland in the Opera Euro online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.

Magnus Carlsen heads the elite 16-player field that includes his arch-rival Hikaru Nakamura, Ding Liren, Ian Nepominchtchi and Anish Giri. After three days of round robin league — five rounds per day — the top eight placed players will advance to the knockout phase of the $100,000 prize-money event.

First-round pairings: Sam Shankland (USA) vs Vidit Gujrathi; Wesley So (USA) vs Magnus Calrsen (Nor); Levon Aronian (Arm) vs Ding Liren (Chn); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) vs Daniil Dubov (Rus); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger) vs Teimour Radjabov (Aze); Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Alexander Grischuk (Rus) vs Anish Giri (Ned); Jan-Krzsztof Duda (Pol) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus).

