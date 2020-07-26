Victory against Xuerui the turning point: Sindhu

World champion P.V. Sindhu termed the win over the then Olympic champion Li Xuerui in 2012 in the quarterfinal of the China Masters as the turning point of her career.
“That win boosted my confidence by miles and made me work even harder,” she said during a webinar ‘In The Sportlight’ with table tennis player Mudit Dani on Sunday. The Rio Olympics silver medallist said her resolve grew stronger after that big win despite a few tough losses during her transition to the senior circuit.
The champion shuttler also revealed that she was a big fan of 2004 Olympic gold medallist Taufik Hidayat’s backhand and the two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan’s style of play.
Surprise gift
“I fondly remember a surprise gift I received from one of my ardent fans on my arrival from the Rio Olympics, which was his one-month salary,” she said.
“It was so touching that I remember it even today. I wrote him a letter and sent him some money too,” said the World No. 7 Sindhu.
Sindhu is currently training at home and said she was picking up new skills like painting.
“I am also cooking and baking and it is really interesting because it was only badminton earlier and [now] I am learning different but creative stuff.”
The 25-year-old shuttler also spoke of the importance of support for rising stars to excel. “Support from the ecosystem like Khelo India is as essential as support from the parents,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath