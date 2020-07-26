Victory against Xuerui the turning point: Sindhu

World champion P.V. Sindhu termed the win over the then Olympic champion Li Xuerui in 2012 in the quarterfinal of the China Masters as the turning point of her career.

“That win boosted my confidence by miles and made me work even harder,” she said during a webinar ‘In The Sportlight’ with table tennis player Mudit Dani on Sunday. The Rio Olympics silver medallist said her resolve grew stronger after that big win despite a few tough losses during her transition to the senior circuit.

The champion shuttler also revealed that she was a big fan of 2004 Olympic gold medallist Taufik Hidayat’s backhand and the two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan’s style of play.

Surprise gift

“I fondly remember a surprise gift I received from one of my ardent fans on my arrival from the Rio Olympics, which was his one-month salary,” she said.

“It was so touching that I remember it even today. I wrote him a letter and sent him some money too,” said the World No. 7 Sindhu.

Sindhu is currently training at home and said she was picking up new skills like painting.

“I am also cooking and baking and it is really interesting because it was only badminton earlier and [now] I am learning different but creative stuff.”

The 25-year-old shuttler also spoke of the importance of support for rising stars to excel. “Support from the ecosystem like Khelo India is as essential as support from the parents,” she said.