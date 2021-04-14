Other Sports

Uzbekistan Open swimming | Sajan and Kenisha clinch gold

Sajan Prakash and Kenisha Gupta secured gold medals in the men’s and women’s 200m freestyle races respectively at the Uzbekistan Open swimming championships on Wednesday.

While Sajan clocked 1:50.74s to come home first, Kenisha’s timing was 2:06.66s.

There were also golds for the women’s trio of Suvana C. Baskar (200m backstroke, 2:24.78s), Divya Satija (50m butterfly, 28.74s) and Chahat Arora (50m breaststroke, 33.80s).

Other results:

Men: 200m freestyle: Tanish George Mathew (bronze, 1:52.57s).

50m breaststroke: S.P. Likith (silver, 28.19s), S. Danush (bronze, 29.25s).

50m butterfly: D. Adhithya (silver, 25.16s)

Women: 200m freestyle: Shivani Kataria (silver, 2:10.23s).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 10:23:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/uzbekistan-open-swimming-sajan-and-kenisha-clinch-gold/article34320547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY