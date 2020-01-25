Two teams from TN for senior Nationals

For the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, two teams will be sent for the senior National championships to be held in Hyderabad from January 27 to February 2.

One State team (by the A.V. Vidyasagar group) and the other (by the J. Selva Kumar faction) will take part in the senior Nationals. Both teams are approved by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

While Vidyasagar’s team is named TNTTA, Selva’s is termed ‘Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association’.

In fact, in December last year, the Supreme Court had allowed the interim orders passed by the Madras High Court in April in favour of TNTTA run by Vidyasagar to continue to be in force until the disposal of a suit that involves a dispute between the two factions. A Bench, comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, directed the High Court to dispose of the suit filed by Vidyasagar within 12 months.

The Supreme Court, according to M.P. Singh, secretary of TTFI, will hear the case on January 27 on the plea as to whether two teams can participate in the event or not.

“It is a sad day for TN, the State Association, the players and the sport itself,” Singh told The Hindu on Saturday.

TNTTA team: Men: Nitin Thiruvengadam, E. Prabhakaran, S. Nikhil, Ananth Devarajan, S. Preyesh.

Women: N. Vidya, Seraha Jacob, Sharmitha, Santhana Ishwarya, P. Pavithra. Coaches: A. Srinivasa Rao, B. Bhuvaneswari, R.S. Raja.

Tamizhaga TTA team: Men: R. Santhosh Kumar, R. Anandraj, D. Vishwa, Malish Kumar, J. Akshay.

Women: S. Selena Deepthi, V. Koushika, S. Shanmathy, M. Nithysree, V. S. Kokila.

Coaches: Srivatsa Chakravarthy & M. Rajeshkumar.