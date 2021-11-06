Two Indian pairs enter semifinals

India’s women’s doubles and mixed doubles pairs made it to the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko, Slovenia, on Friday.
In a women’s doubles quarterfinal contest, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath edged out Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif of France 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, and in the mixed doubles last-eight clash, Archana partnered Manav Thakkar to outwit the Aussie pair of Qian Yang and Dillon Chambers 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.
Other results:
Men: Singles (round of 32): G. Sathiyan bt Alberto Mino (Ecu) 11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9; Yuto Kizukuri (Jpn) bt A. Sharath Kamal 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-2.
Women: Singles (round of 32): Manika bt Tatiana Kukulkova (Svk) 11-8, 11-4, 15-17, 6-11, 15-13; Barbora Balazova (Svk) bt Archana 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 14-12; Yana Naskova (Rus) bt Sreeja Akula 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 2-11, 11-9.
Mixed doubles (round of 16): Wang Chuqin & Wang Yidi (Chn) bt Sathiyan & Manika 14-12, 11-0, 11-6.