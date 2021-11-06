Two Indian pairs enter semifinals

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath edged out Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif of France

India’s women’s doubles and mixed doubles pairs made it to the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko, Slovenia, on Friday.

In a women’s doubles quarterfinal contest, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath edged out Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif of France 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, and in the mixed doubles last-eight clash, Archana partnered Manav Thakkar to outwit the Aussie pair of Qian Yang and Dillon Chambers 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.

Other results:

Men: Singles (round of 32): G. Sathiyan bt Alberto Mino (Ecu) 11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9; Yuto Kizukuri (Jpn) bt A. Sharath Kamal 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-2.

Women: Singles (round of 32): Manika bt Tatiana Kukulkova (Svk) 11-8, 11-4, 15-17, 6-11, 15-13; Barbora Balazova (Svk) bt Archana 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 14-12; Yana Naskova (Rus) bt Sreeja Akula 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 2-11, 11-9.

Mixed doubles (round of 16): Wang Chuqin & Wang Yidi (Chn) bt Sathiyan & Manika 14-12, 11-0, 11-6.