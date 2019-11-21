Triple-gold haul for India shooters

It was a golden day for Indian shooting as Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won gold at the prestigious World Cup Final here on Friday.

The gold haul was triggered by Manu who won with a World junior record score of 244.7. She beat Zorana Arunovic of Serbia by 2.8 points.

Elavenil qualified in second place with 631.1 and beat the topper Ying-Shin Lin of Chinese Taipei by 0.1 point for the women’s air rifle gold.

Mehuli Ghosh also made the final, but World No. 1 and 2 Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil were not at their best.

Divyansh Singh Panwar added to the gold spree by winning the men’s air rifle by a 0.1 point margin over Istvan Peni of Hungary.

Two of the best shooters of the season, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma finished sixth and fifth respectively. It did not matter as the team reached the top of the medals table once again.

The results: Men: 10m air rifle: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 250.1 (627.1); 2. Istvan Peni (Hun) 250.0 (627.4); 3. Patrik Jany (Svk) 228.4 (626.8).

10m air pistol: 1. Pang Wei (Chn) 243.7 (587); 2. Park Daehun (Kor) 241.7 (585); 3. Artem Chernousov (Rus) 220.6 (583); 5. Abhishek Verma 179.4 (588); 6. Saurabh Chaudhary 159.8 (581).

Women: 10m air rifle: 1. Elavenil Valarivan 250.8 (631.1); 2. Ying-Shin Lin (Tpe) 250.7 (632.3); 3. Laura-Georgeta Coman (Rou) 229.0 (629.3); 6. Mehuli Ghosh 163.8 (629.3); 13. Anjum Moudgil 624.9; 15. Apurvi Chandela 622.7.

10m air pistol: 1. Manu Bhaker 244.7 (WRJ) 578; 2. Zorana Zrunovic (Srb) 241.9 (581); 3. Wang Qian (Chn) 221.8 (583); 6. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 158.8 (578).