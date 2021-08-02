Tokyo Olympics | Tennis physio comes to wrestlers’ rescue

The presence of physio Anand Dubey has helped the Indian Olympic Association solve a problem for the wrestling team at the Olympics.

The experienced Anand had travelled as Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina’s physio after the tennis team opted for him rather than a coach when it was allowed only one support staff.

Meanwhile, the wrestling squad had one physio who could only enter the training venue and was not staying in the village.

The early exit of the tennis players led to the IOA converting Anand’s tennis accreditation to all access. He was already staying at the athletes village and thus has been able to immediately help the wrestlers.

Anand — part of the Indian Fed Cup and Davis Cup teams over the years — has an extended service in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.