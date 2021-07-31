Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics | Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinals, to fight for bronze now

P.V. Sindhu of India in action during the match against Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan, Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinal - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze medal and will be competing against China's He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

One of the most consistent players, who claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here.

This is Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world no.5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had failed to qualify for the knockout stage.


July 31, 2021

