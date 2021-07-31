Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics | Day 10 India schedule - August 1, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Olympics   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST

Boxing

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36am IST

Badminton

P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST

Hockey

India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30pm IST.


