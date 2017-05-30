Tiger Woods and his off-course troubles

Early on May 29, former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida for drunk driving. Here’s a look at his various off-field problems since 2009, that include sex scandals, divorce and several injuries that affected his professional career.

November 2009

Woods crashes his car outside his Florida home, hitting a fire hydrant and a tree in his driveway. He is issued a traffic citation for careless driving and is fined $164. On November 30, Woods announces that he would not be appearing at his own charity golf tournament, the Chevron World Challenge, nor any other tournaments in 2009, due to his injuries.

December 2009

A cocktail waitress claims to have had a 31-month affair with Woods. Woods admits his transgressions and apologises. Other women reveal their own stories of affairs with Woods. He announces an "indefinite break" from golf and apologises again. His wife Elin Nordegren moves out of their home. Woods checks into a sex addiction clinic.

February 2010

Woods completes his rehab programme. At the PGA headquarters in Florida, he apologises for his behaviour. Several companies sever ties with Woods, including AT&T and Accenture. Golf Digest suspends its monthly column deal with him. However, his endorsement deals with Nike and Electronic Arts continue. He announces that he will be returning for the 2010 Masters Tournament in April 2010.

August 2010

Elin files for divorce, ending their seven-year marriage.

April 2011

After the 2011 Masters, he opts out of the Players Championship due to injury. He would go on to miss several months of golf due to injuries and back spasms.

March 2012

Pulls out of the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship with an injured left Achilles tendon. He pulls out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to back spasms.

April 2014

Undergoes the first of four back surgeries over the next three years.

February 2015

Pulls out mid-round from Torrey Pines. Takes “indefinite break” from professional golf till his game is sorted out.

December 2016

After his third back surgery, Woods returns for the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and finishes 15th out of 17 competitors.

April 2017

After his fourth back surgery, ahead of the 2017 Masters, he states in a blog post: “I haven't felt this good in years. As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. I'm walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school.”

May 2017

Arrested in South Florida on the morning of May 29 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is released later that day.