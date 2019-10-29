Thapa and six others enter semifinals

Four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) assured himself of a medal at the Olympic boxing Test event here winning his quarterfinal bout on Tuesday while six other Indians made the last-four stage without even stepping in the ring.

Thapa overpowered local favourite Yuki Hirakawa in a 5-0 verdict to fight his way into the medal rounds.

The seasoned boxer from Assam claimed his third National title earlier this month. He will be up against another Japanese, Daisuke Narimatsu, in the semifinals on Wednesday. Narimatsu got a bye in the first round.

The six other Indians, including Nikhat Zareen (51kg), a medal was guaranteed without a fight as they either got byes or were helped by the size of their draws. Apart from Zareen, Sumit Sangwan (91kg), Ashish (69kg), Vanhlimpuia (75kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) made the semifinals.

The only disappointment was the quarterfinal exit of Anant Choapde.