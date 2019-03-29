Team Amaravati all set to dazzle at F1H2O in Saudi Arabia

Team Amaravati, representing India, showcased tremendous performance on the first day of practice on Thursday at the F1H2O World Championship 2019, which made a smashing start at Damman, Saudi Arabia.

Day One began with technical scruitinising followed by drivers’ briefing, team registrations and extra free practice for F1H2O and F4 events.

The actual race will begin on Friday, followed by F1H2O Rebellion Qualifications before proceeding to the final Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia on Saturday (March 30).

Last year, the exciting game opened with full throttle on the waters of river Krishna on November 17 and 18 in Amaravati. The championship, witnessed by more than two lakh people, was a big hit, putting Amaravati on the global podium. Jonas Andersson, lead driver of Team Amaravati, stood second in the overall rankings, making India proud. The duo of Andersson and Erik Edin will make a comeback this time again, representing Amaravati and will vie to clinch the top position.

The event was organised with by AP Tourism Authority (APTA), in collaboration with India Xtreme Adventure Activities Private Limited, the sporting vertical of Malaxmi Group and the India partner to F1H2O. “In keeping with the vision of the Andhra Pradesh Government, we welcomed world class Formula 1 power boating championship to Amaravati and established our own home team. Both Jonas Andersson and Erik Edin displayed tremendous potential, winning love and admiration from all quarters. This year, we are excited to take the Championship to a whole new level” said Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary, AP Tourism.

“After making a significant start in water sports, we are eagerly looking forward to the comeback of F1H2O to Amaravati. The APTA has worked tirelessly to make it a grand success. We are all set to continue the momentum” said Vijaya Krishnan, the newly appointed CEO of APTA.

Sandeep Mandava, CEO India Xtreme Adventure Activities Private Limited of Malaxmi Group, said he was confident that the championship this year would again attract the world attention to Amaravati.

This year, the first round of race is being hosted by Saudi Arabia followed by Portugal, France, China, India and the last leg in Sharjah.