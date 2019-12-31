Other Sports

Tamil Nadu men make semifinals at National volleyball championships

TN men win against Haryana in the quarterfinals

Tamil Nadu men scripted a 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 win over Haryana in the quarterfinals of the senior National volleyball championships here on Tuesday.

The results: Quarterfinals: Men: Karnataka bt Assam 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11; Tamil Nadu bt Haryana 25-23, 25-18, 25-22.

Women: Kerala bt HP 25-16, 25-12, 25-14; Maharashtra bt Delhi 25-10, 25-18, 25-14.

