Table Tennis | Payas Jain is World No. 2 in Under-17

Payas Jain has jumped to the second spot in boys’ (u-17) world table tennis age-group rankings released on Tuesday.

Payas, winner of the National youth and junior titles in Indore last month, is also the highest ranked Indian in the boys’ u-19 at 33rd.

Swastika Ghosh is ranked ninth in the girls’ u-19 and Suhana Saini, by holding the 33rd spot, is the highest-ranked Indian in the girls’ u-17 section. In u-15, Preyesh Raj is sixth among the boys and Suhana is seventh in the girls’ section.

Leading Indians (with world rankings):

U-19: Boys: 33. Payas Jain, 70. Deepit Patil, 121. Preyash Raj; Girls: 9. Swastika Ghosh, 44. Diya Chitale, 53. Anusha Kutumbale.

U-17: Boys: 2. Payas Jain, 34. Preyash Raj, 66. Vishwa Deendayalan; Girls: 33. Suhana Saini, 86. Anargya Manjunath, 101. Ananya Chande.

U-15: Boys: 6. Preyash Raj. Girls: 7. Suhana.