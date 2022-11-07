Sumit punches his way to the semifinals

Sumit Kundu, left, in action against Thailand’s Borworn Kadamduan 3-2 in the men’s 75kg quarterfinal bout in the Asian boxing championships in Amman on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sumit Kundu gave a fine account of himself to beat Thailand’s Borworn Kadamduan 3-2 in a closely-fought quarterfinal match and enter the men’s 75kg semifinals in the Asian boxing championships in Amman on Monday.

A Thailand Open gold medallist, Sumit displayed his fast hands and a bigger volume of powerful punches to prevail over a quality opponent in an engaging contest. In the semifinals, Sumit will take on defending champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan.

On Sunday night, former World Championships bronze medallist and multiple Asian medallist Shiva Thapa won his 63.5kg quarterfinal bout against South Korea’s Minsu Choi with a 4-1 verdict to secure his sixth Asian medal. He became the most successful male boxer in the event.

Thapa will meet 2019 Asian champion Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan next.

Another Thailand Open champion and National title holder Govind Sahani (48kg), who received a first round bye, defeated Kuwait’s Mansour Khalifa 5-0 comprehensively in the last-eight to reach the medal round.

Meanwhile, Olympian Simranjit Kaur (60kg) lost to two-time Asian Games gold medallist Yeonji Oh of South Korea 5-0 to bow out of the event.

The results (quarterfinals): Men: 48kg: Govind Sahani bt Mansour Khalifa (Kuw) 5-0; 63.5kg: Shiva Thapa bt Minsu Choi (Kor) 4-1; 67kg: Amit Kumar lost to Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja (Uzb) 5-0; 71kg: Sachin lost to Aslanbek Shymbergenov (Kaz) 4-1; 75kg: Sumit Kundu bt Borworn Kadamduan (Tha) 3-2; 80kg: Lakshya Chahar lost to Aslonov Odiljon (Uzb) 5-0.

Women: 48kg: Monika lost to Chorong Bak (Kor) 4-1; 60kg: Simranjit Kaur lost to Yeonji Oh (Kor) 5-0.