HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudirman Cup badminton tournament | India end campaign with 4-1 win over Australia

Placed in the 'group of death', India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia — two heavyweights of the game — to crash out of the mixed team championship

May 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Suzhou (China)

PTI
India’s Krishna Prasad Garaga and Crasto Tanisha compete in the Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville of Australia during day four of the Sudirman Cup at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium on May 17, 2023 in Suzhou, China.

India’s Krishna Prasad Garaga and Crasto Tanisha compete in the Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville of Australia during day four of the Sudirman Cup at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium on May 17, 2023 in Suzhou, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Already out of the knockout race, India signed off their campaign in the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament with a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C tie in Suzhou, China on Wednesday (May 17).

Placed in the 'group of death', India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia — two heavyweights of the game — to crash out of the mixed team championship.

Against Australia, India did not have the best of starts as the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 14-21 18-21 against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville.

H.S. Prannoy drew the scores for India with a commanding 21-8 21-8 win over Jack Yu in just 28 minutes.

With nothing at stake, India fielded Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles in place of P.V. Sindhu and the youngster didn't disappoint, scoring a 21-16 21-18 win over Tiffany Ho.

M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then defeated Ricky Tang and Ryane Wang 21-11 21-12 in the men's doubles to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the contest.

The women's doubles pair of Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa finished off the contest in style, beating Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19 21-13 to give India a consolation win.

Related Topics

badminton

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.